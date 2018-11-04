By Zack Kelberman

DENVER (247 SPORTS) – Case Keenum’s best throw of the season has put the Denver Broncos ahead.

The veteran quarterback hit tight end Jeff Heuerman for a 12-yard touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. It was a perfect toss from Keenum, who fit the ball between two defenders in an extremely tight window.

The TD gave Denver a 17-16 advantage. Check it out below.

Heuerman has come out of nowhere to lead the Broncos with 62 yards and a score on six receptions.

For Keenum, he’s finally showing traits of a capable starting QB following a rough statistical year to this point. He’s made on-point completions, avoided turnovers and is leading Denver to points.

This is also redemption for the former journeyman, who wrote in his recent book that Texans coach Bill O’Brien told him he’ll “never be more than a third string quarterback.” O’Brien refuted the remark, but Keenum doubled down on it.

“I outlined it in my book. I think it was chapter 11 (laughter), if you guys want to go check that out,” Keenum said Wednesday. “I said that how I wanted to say it in the book. I’ve got so much respect for Coach O’Brien. I learned so much ball from him. Just how to study defenses, what type of leverages and coverages. Just dissecting defenses. He taught me so much ball. Whatever it was that was said motivated me. It got me going and every coach I’ve ever had they’ve gotten me to where I am now. I’ve got the upmost respect for him and the whole Texans organization. If it weren’t for the Texans—they gave me a shot coming out. Local tryout kid from U of H (University of Houston), undrafted, and gave me a shot. I have the upmost respect for him and the Texans organization.”