DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos center Matt Paradis injured his ankle late in the first half on Sunday and won’t return to the game.

Matt Paradis will not return (ankle injury). — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 4, 2018

Connor McGovern came in to replace Paradis.

Paradis is the iron man of this Broncos team. He has never missed a snap in his career. Medical staff is bringing out the cart. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) November 4, 2018

Prior to the injury, Paradis played 3,850 consecutive snaps to begin his career.

That was the second-longest active streak in the NFL, according to the Broncos.