DENVER (CBS4) – It looks less likely that Amazon will bring it’s new HQ2 to Denver. The e-commerce giant is reportedly in talks to open its second headquarters in the Washington, D.C. area, according to a Washington Post report.

Denver had made the short list of potential locations after the mayor and city leaders prepared an extensive pitch in 2017.

The new location is expected to bring as many as 50,000 jobs with it.