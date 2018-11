ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The search for a missing 30-year-old man on the highest peak in the Rocky Mountain National park has been suspended for the season.

Park officials say the multiple searches have turned up few clues in the disappearance of Ryan Albert of Marlton, New Jersey.

He was last seen on Oct. 4 on Longs Peak.

Officials say wintry conditions have set in on the mountain, so no further searches are planned until spring.