By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A potent fall storm system blasted into Colorado Friday evening with mountain snow and even a few thunderstorms along the Front Range.

Some of those storms produced widespread wind gusts of 58 mph or greater, which is one of the criteria for a severe thunderstorm.

severe storm criteria Powerful Wind Prompts Rare Severe T Storm Warnings In Colorado

It prompted the National Weather Service in Boulder to issue two rare November warnings for over two million people along the Interstate 25 urban corridor, including Fort Collins, Loveland and Denver.

They were the first severe thunderstorm warnings issued by the Boulder office during the month of November in at least 32 years, and possibly the first ever, but prior to 1986 records for severe thunderstorm warnings are difficult to obtain.

In Larimer County the wind gusts reached 75 mph near Kelim, an unincorporated community just east of Loveland along Highway 34.

wind gusts list 2 nutu Powerful Wind Prompts Rare Severe T Storm Warnings In Colorado

A highway sign was snapped in half on Interstate 25 near Fort Collins.

img 2737 Powerful Wind Prompts Rare Severe T Storm Warnings In Colorado

High winds late Friday snapped this sign in half along I-25 near Fort Collins. (credit: CBS)

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

