By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A potent fall storm system blasted into Colorado Friday evening with mountain snow and even a few thunderstorms along the Front Range.

Some of those storms produced widespread wind gusts of 58 mph or greater, which is one of the criteria for a severe thunderstorm.

It prompted the National Weather Service in Boulder to issue two rare November warnings for over two million people along the Interstate 25 urban corridor, including Fort Collins, Loveland and Denver.

They were the first severe thunderstorm warnings issued by the Boulder office during the month of November in at least 32 years, and possibly the first ever, but prior to 1986 records for severe thunderstorm warnings are difficult to obtain.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Denver CO, Aurora CO, Thornton CO until 11:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/JxIdA2mRB7 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 3, 2018

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Fort Collins CO, Loveland CO, Windsor CO until 11:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/kE6vjlofZG — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 3, 2018

In Larimer County the wind gusts reached 75 mph near Kelim, an unincorporated community just east of Loveland along Highway 34.

A highway sign was snapped in half on Interstate 25 near Fort Collins.

