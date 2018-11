MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Powderhorn Ski Resort in Mesa County will see improvements thanks to new investment money.

The Grand Junction Sentinel reports Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts Inc. is buying into the day-to-day operations.

Powderhorn Mountain Resort owners strengthening their commitment to the independently owned resort’s success by bringing on ZOMA Capital as an investment partner and Pacific Group Resorts, Inc. as the new resort operator.

They’ll improve snowmaking, mountain bike trails and provide more acreage.