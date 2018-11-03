DENVER (CBS4) – The redevelopment of the National Western Complex hit its first major milestone on Thursday. Pete Coors presented the city with a $15 million check to help with the rebuild.

The plan is to transform the complex into a year-round arts and entertainment venue. Right now, it’s barely used outside of the stock show.

“This is going to be a gem of an asset, giving back to the people of Denver for the next 100 years, and I think it’s a special moment to receive the first down payment,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

The redevelopment is expected to take at least seven years.