By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The first of our weekend storms will move away from Colorado today but did it ever pack a punch last night.

As the weather system moved into the Front Range it kicked up some showers and thunderstorms over the foothills and adjacent plains, producing wind gusts between 50-75 mph.

A few street signs were damaged along Interstate 25 near Fort Collins.

Despite the storm moving away today we’ll still see some lingering snow showers in the mountains and it will be cool and windy at times.

Tonight we have a lull in the action before the second storm arrives tomorrow.

Much like the first one it will produce widespread mountain snow and the potential for a few rain showers on the plains by late Sunday and early Monday.

It will also produce more widespread wind.

The week ahead looks cool and unsettled with our next chance for moisture arriving by Thursday.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back tonight – and enjoy that extra hour of sleep!

