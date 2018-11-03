DENVER (CBS4) – The community is rallying behind a set of parents who recently lost their 5-year-old son to a rare brain cancer. Luke Morin was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma or DIPG earlier this year.

He lost his battle just 17 days after the diagnosis. DIPG is an extremely rare and aggressive tumor that is difficult to treat.

Luke’s parents, Jill and Cam, are partnering with Luke’s school to raise money for research. The Goddard School is putting on its Fall Fest 5K race on Sunday.

All proceeds raised will go to the Children’s Hospital Colorado and its research team dedicated to advancing treatments and cures for DIPG.

The 5K is a qualifier for the BolderBoulder next year.

Sign up for the race here: https://bit.ly/2DkGKcy and contact the Goddard School to make further donations in memory of Luke.