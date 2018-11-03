  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    1:00 PMCollege Football Today
    1:30 PMCollege Football/Georgia @ Kentucky
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Children's Hospital Colorado, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, DIPG, Goddard School, Local TV, Luke Morin

DENVER (CBS4) – The community is rallying behind a set of parents who recently lost their 5-year-old son to a rare brain cancer. Luke Morin was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma or DIPG earlier this year.

He lost his battle just 17 days after the diagnosis. DIPG is an extremely rare and aggressive tumor that is difficult to treat.

luke 3 Fall Fest 5K Helps Raise Money In Honor Of 5 Year Olds Battle With DIPG

(credit: Morin family

Luke’s parents, Jill and Cam, are partnering with Luke’s school to raise money for research. The Goddard School is putting on its Fall Fest 5K race on Sunday.

All proceeds raised will go to the Children’s Hospital Colorado and its research team dedicated to advancing treatments and cures for DIPG.

The 5K is a qualifier for the BolderBoulder next year.

Sign up for the race here: https://bit.ly/2DkGKcy and contact the Goddard School to make further donations in memory of Luke.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s