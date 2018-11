CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. (CBS4) – Crested Butte is ramping up its snowmaking, and that’s helped push its opening date up.

The ski resort thanked Mother Nature for quite a bit of powder this week. Crews were able to bust out the snow guns to help build the base on the mountains.

Crested Butte says it’s looking forward to opening on Nov. 22.

