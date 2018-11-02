BREAKING NEWSAlleged threat triggers evacuation at Rangeview High School in Aurora
Filed Under:Castle Rock, CDOT, Douglas County, El Paso County, Local TV, Monument, The Gap, Wildlife Crossings

LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4) – Five interstate wildlife crossings are being added along what’s known as The Gap between Castle Rock and Monument. In August the Colorado Department of Transportation broke ground on the huge project on Interstate 25 south of Denver.

wildlife crossings 1 Work Begins On Series Of Wildlife Crossings South Of Denver

(credit: CBS)

From July to September CDOT reports there were more than 100 wildlife deaths in that area.

wildlife crossings 3 Work Begins On Series Of Wildlife Crossings South Of Denver

(credit: CBS)

wildlife crossings 2 Work Begins On Series Of Wildlife Crossings South Of Denver

(credit: CBS)

CDOT put a series of wildlife crossings in place along Highway 9 near Kremmling two years ago. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say since then there has been a nearly 90 percent reduction in crashes involving wildlife.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s