LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4) – Five interstate wildlife crossings are being added along what’s known as The Gap between Castle Rock and Monument. In August the Colorado Department of Transportation broke ground on the huge project on Interstate 25 south of Denver.

From July to September CDOT reports there were more than 100 wildlife deaths in that area.

CDOT put a series of wildlife crossings in place along Highway 9 near Kremmling two years ago. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say since then there has been a nearly 90 percent reduction in crashes involving wildlife.