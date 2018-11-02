By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Two storm systems are in store for Colorado over the weekend.

Both will bring wind and snow to the mountains along and north of Highway 50.

The first storm will bring the heaviest snow overnight Friday and early Saturday. The second arrives by Sunday night with another wave of moderate to heavy snow.

Both storms are expected to bring strong winds that will create areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially over passes.

Light snow showers are possible in the mountains south of Highway 50 with both storm systems.

