BREAKING NEWSAlleged threat triggers evacuation at Rangeview High School in Aurora
Filed Under:Local TV, Skiing, Winter Storm

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Two storm systems are in store for Colorado over the weekend.

Both will bring wind and snow to the mountains along and north of Highway 50.

28 Skiers Rejoice, Drivers Beware Of Mountain Wind & Snow This Weekend

The first storm will bring the heaviest snow overnight Friday and early Saturday. The second arrives by Sunday night with another wave of moderate to heavy snow.

Both storms are expected to bring strong winds that will create areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially over passes.

Light snow showers are possible in the mountains south of Highway 50 with both storm systems.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s