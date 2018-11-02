By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4)– The 12th Annual Denver Arts Week kicks off today. It’s a nine-day celebration of all things art in the Mile High City. With a wide range of participating galleries, museums, theatres, and concert halls, there’s something for everyone!

https://www.denver.org/denver-arts-week/

Halloween’s over, and that means it’s time to get rid of those pumpkins on your front porch. Head to Idaho Springs for their 10th Annual Pumpkin Smash. Pulverize your own pumpkin into pieces using slingshots, launchers, and Louisville sluggers! Scraps to soil hosts the free event to educate the community on composting.

http://www.scraps-to-soil.org/pumpkin-smash.html

If you’re in the market for a new bike head to the National Western Complex Saturday for the annual Veloswap!

Cycling enthusiasts can snag deals from vendors selling bikes, parts, clothing, and accessories. Tickets are $10 dollars for adults. Kids are free.

https://www.veloswap.com/

The critically acclaimed Breakin’ Convention returns to Denver this weekend! The international festival of hip hop dance theatre includes live performances and dance workshops. Bring your inner b-boy to the Buell Theatre Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $25.

https://www.breakinconvention.com/denver/

