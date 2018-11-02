DENVER (CBS4)– A tiny home village in Denver is searching for a new location after the one they were slated to move into was deemed unsafe by the city.

The Beloved Community Village of tiny homes was first created more than a year ago at 38th Avenue and Walnut Street. It had to move across the street on Friday because of the city’s temporary zoning rules.

In January, Denver’s city council approved a new tiny homes location in Five Points but Denver Public Works recently said that the area is too dangerous because it is prone to flooding.

The City of Denver is working with the tiny home village to help those who were previously homeless to find a new site, one that is preferably permanent.