  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abraxas Art Gallery, Chad Wieland, Denver Arts Week, First Friday, Jacinta Lobato, Local TV

By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Arts Week is an exciting time for art lovers and artists, but this First Friday was incredibly special for one local artist.

It’s where Jacinta Lobato was reunited with one of her original pieces thanks to a Good Samaritan who found it in the trash.

stolen art recovered 10pkg frame 613 Artists Stolen Work Recovered From Trash Thanks To Good Samaritan

(credit: CBS)

“For somebody to just throw it away, it makes you feel like you’re worthless,” Lobato told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

stolen art recovered 10pkg frame 1519 Artists Stolen Work Recovered From Trash Thanks To Good Samaritan

CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann interviews Jacinta Lobato (credit: CBS)

For Lobato, art is a form of self-expression. The painting, titled ‘Linda’, she created in 2014 is one of her more meaningful pieces.

stolen art recovered 10pkg frame 1757 Artists Stolen Work Recovered From Trash Thanks To Good Samaritan

Jacinta Lobato (credit: CBS)

“It’s capturing the beauty of this model, of this woman, and as women as a whole,” she explained.

Lobato sold the painting years ago, yet just a few weeks back Chad Wieland found it lying face down in snow by a dumpster in Aurora.

stolen art recovered 10pkg frame 1244 Artists Stolen Work Recovered From Trash Thanks To Good Samaritan

Chad Wieland (credit: CBS)

“The more I looked at it the more I was like, ‘This is really good. There’s something not right here,’” Wieland told CBS4.

stolen art recovered 10pkg frame 1178 Artists Stolen Work Recovered From Trash Thanks To Good Samaritan

(credit: CBS)

Wieland said he used Google to track down Lobato, found her Facebook page and sent her a message.

“I felt like I got punched in the face,” Lobato said of learning her $1,000 painting was thrown away.

stolen art recovered 10pkg frame 1466 Artists Stolen Work Recovered From Trash Thanks To Good Samaritan

(credit: Facebook)

LINK: Denver Arts Week Events

Confused, Lobato said she called the man who bought the painting. He told her it had been stolen during a robbery of his apartment.

stolen art recovered 10pkg frame 1058 Artists Stolen Work Recovered From Trash Thanks To Good Samaritan

(credit: CBS)

“It’s almost like somebody kidnapped my child and I’m trying to get it back,” she said.

As the husband of another local artist, Wieland knew he had to return the discarded painting to its creator.

stolen art recovered 10pkg frame 1783 Artists Stolen Work Recovered From Trash Thanks To Good Samaritan

(credit: CBS)

“When I walked in the door and saw her reaction, I was just ecstatic,” Wieland said. “I knew I had done the right thing.”

stolen art recovered 10pkg frame 2228 Artists Stolen Work Recovered From Trash Thanks To Good Samaritan

(credit: CBS)

Waiting eagerly inside the Abraxas Art Gallery in the Santa Fe Art District, Lobato’s eyes filled with tears of joy when she saw ‘Linda.’

“She looks great,” Lobato said smiling. “I’m so happy!”

stolen art recovered 10pkg frame 2452 Artists Stolen Work Recovered From Trash Thanks To Good Samaritan

(credit: CBS)

After handing over the painting, Wieland and Lobato hugged.

“I’m very happy to put a smile on somebody’s face,” he said. “The universe will put good things in your path if you do good things for others.”

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s