COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A new veterans cemetery has opened in Colorado Springs. Thursday marked the first burial service at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

The cremated remains of four veterans, representing four branches of service, received military honors.

It took two decades of intense lobbying and grassroots efforts for the cemetary to be built. The project was often held up because of the fact that it’s located within 75 miles of Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.

But that drive from southern Colorado can be treacherous for families burying a loved one.

“Especially with the snow in the winter and getting over Monument pass. Just having it so close to them so they can come and visit their loved ones and pay their respects,” said cemetery spokesman Paul Lagrange.

The cemetery director says the plans call for 200,000 plots to be available for veterans over the next few decades.