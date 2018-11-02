By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Not one. But two storms are heading for Colorado. Both will bring chilly winds and maybe light rain to Denver. Impacts will be far greater in the mountains where the heaviest snow so far this season is expected along the I-70 corridor above Georgetown.

Friday will be mostly dry across Colorado expect for occasional light snow showers in the mountains that won’t amount to much. It will also be windy at times in the mountains and breezy along the Front Range but with the wind coming out of the southwest in the metro area instead of the northwest like on Thursday, it will be noticeably warmer around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. Highs will be in the 60s. It could be our warmest day in at least 10 day so enjoy it! A persistent and strong northwest flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep temperatures on the chilly side for awhile.

The same northwest flow will transport a storm into Colorado Friday night into Saturday and another late Sunday into early Monday. All we should see in the metro area is perhaps some light rain. Meanwhile significant snow will fall both times over the mountains and gusty winds will cause considerable blowing and drifting.

Skiers rejoice – these storms will help create a healthy base so early in the season. But those planning to drive in the high country this weekend, beware!

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issues from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday for all of the central and northern mountains in Colorado (all mountain areas north of roughly Highway 50). Total accumulation west of Vail Pass should range from 5 to 10 inches while east of Vail Pass including in Summit County we expect 6 to 12 inches. The heaviest snow will fall before 8 a.m. Saturday.

The following storm should bring another 6-12 inches for most of the same areas by early Monday.

Again, no snow expected in Denver! Just chilly and windy down here starting Friday night.

