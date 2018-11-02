BREAKING NEWSAlleged threat triggers evacuation at Rangeview High School in Aurora
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Colorado Legislature, Jared Polis, John Hickenlooper, Local TV, Proposition 112, Walker Stapleton

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. John Hickenlooper isn’t ruling out calling a special legislative session if a statewide anti-fracking ballot measure passes next week.

john hickenlooper Thats How You Spell Recession: Hickenlooper To Explore Options If Prop 112 Passes

Gov. John Hickenlooper (credit: CBS)

Proposition 112 may be the most controversial measure on the ballot this year. The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission says it would ban fracking in most parts of the state by requiring a half mile buffer between new oil and gas drilling and homes, schools or any area government deems “vulnerable.”

proposition 112 Thats How You Spell Recession: Hickenlooper To Explore Options If Prop 112 Passes

(credit: CBS)

Unless the legislature delays implementation of it, it takes effect immediately upon the governor certifying the election. He has 30 days to do so after Election Day (next Tuesday).

On Friday Hickenlooper, a Democrat, said he has already reached out to both sides and will sit down with them — and the governor-elect who will replace him due to term limits — before calling a special session.

“These iniatives are often bare bones,” Hickenlooper said. “They don’t go on 40 pages of what happens in this case or that case. You want to minimize the unintended collateral damage.”

“This is a big part of state’s economy. You’re talking 15 percent, some people say as much as 20 percent, of the state’s economy. And suddenly it goes to half? That is how you spell recession. And I think everybody needs to take a long, slow look and say ‘Alright, how do we go forward?’ — if it passes — ‘How do we get to what was intended?'”

Gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton, a Republican, said during CBS4’s televised governor’s debate last month he would support a special session.

“I would pursue every redress possible for that job-killing measure,” he said.

His opponent Jared Polis, a Democrat, said he wouldn’t in the debate. He said if 112 is approved he’ll preserve “the sanctity of the will of the voters” and allow implementation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s