AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Thanks to the generosity of Coloradans, this year’s Fill the Mayflower event is a success!

The collected food donations totaled nearly 3,000 pounds of food which will help military families in need.

This is the 12th year for Homefront Heroes’ Fill the Mayflower collection event.

The food will be delivered to Buckley Air Force Base next week.