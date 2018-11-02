  • CBS4On Air

By Matt Kroschel

EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Eagle River is being diverted around a major white water play park under construction and the work has some anglers and biologists concerned for the health of the fish that also call this river their home.

Inside Eagle River Anglers, owner Bob Nock was busy on Friday helping customers pick out the perfect fly.

eagle river park 6pkg frame 0 Eagle River Project Raises Concerns About Impact On Brown Trout

Eagle River Anglers (credit: CBS)

He’s also watching what’s happening just downstream from his shop… closely.

eagle river park 6pkg frame 125 Eagle River Project Raises Concerns About Impact On Brown Trout

Bob Nock (credit: CBS)

“We are against disturbing the river like they are,” Nock told CBS4.

eagle river park 6pkg frame 487 Eagle River Project Raises Concerns About Impact On Brown Trout

(credit: CBS)

The Town of Eagle is currently in the process of building the whitewater play park that has been years in the making.

eagle river park 6pkg frame 1824 Eagle River Project Raises Concerns About Impact On Brown Trout

(credit: CBS)

Andy Jessen owns a local brewery and serves on the town council. Jessen has pushed for this park development for years.

eagle river park 6pkg frame 1374 Eagle River Project Raises Concerns About Impact On Brown Trout

CBS4’s Matt Kroschel interviews Andy Jessen (credit: CBS)

He says Eagle is working closely with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Army Corps of Engineers to address the concerns about the fish.

eagle river park 6pkg frame 1554 Eagle River Project Raises Concerns About Impact On Brown Trout

(credit: CBS)

Their permit for the park was approved by the Army Corps of Engineers after they obtained input from CPW. But CPW still has some lingering concerns about short and possible long term impacts on fish.

eagle river park 6pkg frame 1674 Eagle River Project Raises Concerns About Impact On Brown Trout

(credit: CBS)

The approved designs include building special fish passages, but that does not help the Brown Trout trying to spawn in the river right now. Since the river is being diverted for in-stream construction, the spawning fish can’t pass through the area.

eagle river park 6pkg frame 2334 Eagle River Project Raises Concerns About Impact On Brown Trout

(credit: CBS)

The town says they are working as fast as they can to get the river project finished.

eagle river park 6pkg frame 2094 Eagle River Project Raises Concerns About Impact On Brown Trout

Bob Nock (credit: CBS)

Bob remains skeptical yet optimistic about the future of the river here.

eagle river park 6pkg frame 247 Eagle River Project Raises Concerns About Impact On Brown Trout

(credit: CBS)

Lori Martin is the CPW senior aquatic biologist for the northwest region and her message to the town, get the work finished in the river as soon as possible to lessen the impacts on the spawning fish.

eagle river park 6pkg frame 1016 Eagle River Project Raises Concerns About Impact On Brown Trout

(credit: CBS)

“CPW researchers are actively studying multiple water parks across the state to see what these projects do long term to fish,” Martin said.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

