  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Breakin' Convention, Denver Arts Week, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Free Night at the Museums, Know Your Arts First Friday, Local TV, Santa Fe Arts District, Visit Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock kicked off Denver Arts Week at the Kirkland Museum with some beats on Friday.

Denver Arts Week is all about drawing attention to the arts and the importance art plays in our culture.

denver arts week mayor 12vo frame 87 Mayor Michael Hancock Kicks Off Denver Arts Week

(credit: CBS)

Hancock and his wife, Mary Louise Lee, showed off their skills at the mic with an impromptu performance.

denver arts week mayor 12sot frame 198 Mayor Michael Hancock Kicks Off Denver Arts Week

(credit: CBS)

This is the 12th year for Denver Arts Week.

LINK: Denver Arts Week Events

On Saturday, Nov. 3, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts will be hosting the Breakin’ Convention, which an international festival of hip hop dance theater. Included in that is the 303 Jam at the Buell Theatre, a free festival celebrating the event.

denver arts week1 Mayor Michael Hancock Kicks Off Denver Arts Week

(credit: CBS)

Free Night at the Museums is also Saturday, Nov. 3.  Seventeen museums will be open in the evening and offering free admission, including the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, the Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, and Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum. Shuttles are available on four different routes to help you get to as many museums as possible.

breakin convention Mayor Michael Hancock Kicks Off Denver Arts Week

Breakin’ Convention during Denver Arts Week in 2017. (credit CBS)

Denver Arts Weeks continues through Nov. 10 with more than 300 events at a wide variety of galleries, museums, theaters, and concert halls, many of which are deeply discounted. Denver Arts Week is put together by VISIT Denver.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s