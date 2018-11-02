DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock kicked off Denver Arts Week at the Kirkland Museum with some beats on Friday.

Denver Arts Week is all about drawing attention to the arts and the importance art plays in our culture.

Hancock and his wife, Mary Louise Lee, showed off their skills at the mic with an impromptu performance.

This is the 12th year for Denver Arts Week.

On Saturday, Nov. 3, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts will be hosting the Breakin’ Convention, which an international festival of hip hop dance theater. Included in that is the 303 Jam at the Buell Theatre, a free festival celebrating the event.

Free Night at the Museums is also Saturday, Nov. 3. Seventeen museums will be open in the evening and offering free admission, including the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, the Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, and Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum. Shuttles are available on four different routes to help you get to as many museums as possible.

Denver Arts Weeks continues through Nov. 10 with more than 300 events at a wide variety of galleries, museums, theaters, and concert halls, many of which are deeply discounted. Denver Arts Week is put together by VISIT Denver.