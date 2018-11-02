By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Arts Week kicked off Friday with events across the city, including a special Dia de los Muertos First Friday Art Walk.

During First Fridays, art galleries are open later and throw open their doors to the public.

Grace Noel’s studio is in the basement of the Denver Arts Society building off Santa Fe. Her art is inspired by the stars.

“Sunshine makes the plants grow, the water flow and the wind blow, so now it’s time to go on a magical journey through the rainbow.”

Grace hopes her artist mantra encourages a more peaceful perspective from those who view her art.

“We’re all made out of sunshine, no matter what. This person may be mean to me, but they’re made out of sunshine.”

Grace says part of what has made her small business survive and thrive is Denver’s robust and collaborative arts community.

“I have spent some time in other art scenes around the country and around the world and this is one of the most special ones because of that collaborative nature.”

An art scene she feels is worth supporting.

“Buy more art, go to First Friday, see the art scene and allow the journey to unfold.”

