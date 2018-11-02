PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – The South High School Alumni Foundation in Pueblo is inducting CBS4’s Dave Aguilera into it’s Hall of Fame, 35-years after he graduated.

“I’m proud to be from Pueblo,” Aguilera told CBS4.

He’s also a proud member of the Colt Nation, although he hasn’t walked the halls of the school since 1983. Aguilera was at the school for an assembly honoring the four Hall of Fame inductees.

“It’s honoring and humbling at the same time,” he said.

Aguilera was interviewed by the current broadcast media students, and got a chance to catch up with his favorite teacher, David Robb, the supervisor of the school newspaper, “Round Up”.

“So this is the old ‘Round Up’ room here. What I remember is we had a big table in here, where we laid out all the type and everything with rubber cement,” Aguilera said to Robb.

“Rubber cement, T-squares, triangles, it was so old school you couldn’t believe it but it got the job done,” Robb responded.

During the school assembly, Aguilera outlined how his time at South High School impacted him.

“When I got to my junior/senior year, I had a good friend who I played football with, and we decided to join everything. We joined everything we could. We were in Student Council, we were in choir, we were in DECA, which is like a business sort of club. We joined drama. We joined all kinds of different things, we even took a gymnastics class,” he explained. “As I look at all that stuff, being on stage and talking to people is something I do every day. Writing… the English classes that I took here, every day I have to write a story. The drama part, being in front of a crowd or large group like that. Speech classes, I give a speech basically every day, it’s talking about the weather, but it’s a speech.”