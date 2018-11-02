By Dillon Thomas

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– A status hearing for Chris Watts, the Frederick man accused of murdering his pregnant wife and two young daughters, was moved up in Weld County Court.

A spokesperson for the Weld County District Attorney’s Office said Watts would appear on Election Day, Nov. 6, instead of the previously scheduled Nov. 19 court date.

The District Attorney’s Office did not release why the status hearing was moved to an earlier date.

Watts, 33, remains in custody in the Weld County Jail.

Police arrested him in connection with the disappearances of his wife, Shanann Watts, and his daughters Bella and Celeste.

All three were located on property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, Watts’ former employer. The girls’ bodies were found in oil barrels and Shanann’s body was located in a shallow grave nearby.

