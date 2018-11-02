Filed Under:Aurora Public Library, Brandon Forman, CarnEvil, escape room, Local TV

By Dominic Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Aurora is testing people’s mettle with a Halloween and carnival themed escape room called “CarnEvil.”

An escape room is a physical adventure game in which a team of players solve a series of puzzles and riddles using clues, hints, and strategy to “escape” the room within a set time limit.

library escape room 10pkg frame 1572 CarnEvil Escape Room A Perk Of The Aurora Public Library

(credit: CBS)

The best part, it’s free!

library escape room 10pkg frame 477 CarnEvil Escape Room A Perk Of The Aurora Public Library

(credit: CBS)

“It was just a brain storming session of different ideas and we set on CarnEvil. By combining our strengths, we came up with this,” said Aurora Librarian Brandon Forman.

library escape room 10pkg frame 1854 CarnEvil Escape Room A Perk Of The Aurora Public Library

Brandon Forman (credit: CBS)

Teams are given one hour to escape the library’s “evil, haunted carnival.” People can puzzle out the phrase that will release them by solving the clues.

library escape room 10pkg frame 1542 CarnEvil Escape Room A Perk Of The Aurora Public Library

(credit: CBS)

Escape rooms can cost around $50 per person, but the library wanted to give people a cost sensitive option for fun.

library escape room 10pkg frame 597 CarnEvil Escape Room A Perk Of The Aurora Public Library

(credit: CBS)

“You have single mothers and fathers out here working 8-12 hour shifts all day trying to put food on the table, trying to keep the lights on. The least they can look forward to is someone looking out for them and providing that free service and a memory,” Forman told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

library escape room 10pkg frame 1690 CarnEvil Escape Room A Perk Of The Aurora Public Library

(credit: CBS)

The escape room is just another example of how libraries are becoming more and more of a community resource. The library has also put on ComicCon-like conventions, hosts a number of clubs, and offers numerous classes.

library escape room 10pkg frame 2187 CarnEvil Escape Room A Perk Of The Aurora Public Library

(credit: CBS)

“We offer programs on how to buy your first car, how to manage your credit correctly, all for free,” said Forman.

library escape room 10pkg frame 2007 CarnEvil Escape Room A Perk Of The Aurora Public Library

(credit: CBS)

The escape room runs through Nov. 6. Participation is free and open to everyone 13 and older but registration is required to secure a slot for a team, typically 3 to 7 people. To register, contact the library at 303.739.6630 or visit AuroraLibrary.org.

library escape room 10pkg frame 1944 CarnEvil Escape Room A Perk Of The Aurora Public Library

(credit: CBS)

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s