By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4) – After standing in line for 15 hours, a couple of soon-to-be newlyweds were able to lock in their date at Cheesman Park. But in order to get that dream location, they had to do a little dreaming outside.

Bride-to-be Nicole Cozzi wasn’t going to risk someone else booking the popular Denver park on Aug. 10, 2019.

“It’s a park we always walk to. It’s a special place. It’s beautiful. You can see the mountains and the city. It was just a perfect fit,” said Cozzi.

Cozzi and a dozen other determined planners spent Wednesday night outside the Wellington E. Webb Municipal Office Building, waiting in line for permits.

The city began accepting permit applications for 2019 events on Nov. 1.

“I’m so relieved. This has been on my to-do list and it’s such a gamble sleeping out. I’m very happy. Very tired, but very happy as well,” said Cozzi.

Some city permit applications can be done online. Locations in high-demand, like Cheesman Park, must be done in person.

“Working with the city’s been great, but you’re always afraid that it’s not going to work out. We’re really fortunate that everything has worked out so far,” said Cozzi’s future husband Donny.

After spending that cold night outside, cold feet aren’t an option.

At one time, all permit applications had to be done in person. Now the city is working to get all permit applications online for next year. That way, brides like Cozzi only have to wait in a virtual line.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.