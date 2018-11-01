By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4)– Trash day is one toddler’s favorite day of the week. And his excitement is making a difference to these crews who aren’t used to such admiration.

Being a garbage collector can be a pretty thankless job. Equipment Operator Toby Trujillo says, “We get more complaints than thank you, that’s for sure.”

There’s one route in the City of Denver that this pair says is their favorite.

“I look forward to coming and doing this block of Newton here,” said Equipment Operator Anthony Garcia.

That’s because of young Henry Wummel. He likes big trucks, but his favorite are trash trucks. It all started this summer, according to his mom Paula Wummel.

“We would play ‘I Spy’ quite a bit so when the trash man came by we would look and we would say, ‘Hi’ and we would wave. And then we got one beep. And then we started getting two beeps. And then we started getting beeps on the other side and then this side.”

It became sort of a tradition for Henry.

“Every Thursday we would get up and say ‘Yay! It’s trash day!'”

It’s also a special day for Toby, “It’s good to feel appreciated and make his day… make our day.”

That’s why when he switched routes, Toby made sure the new driver Anthony Garcia kept the tradition alive.

“My buddy Toby told me about my man Henry here. It made me feel pretty good that these kids love us just as much as we love them” says Anthony.

On Thursday, Henry, Toby and Anthony finally got to meet, and Henry got all the honks that he wanted.

Paula says it’s something little she thinks helps bring happiness to Henry’s world as well as to Toby and Anthony, “In today’s age so many people are quick to complain so it’s nice for people to compliment as well.”

