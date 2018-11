Girl Shielded Her Twin Brothers As Pickup Struck And Killed Them At Bus StopA 9-year-old girl crossing the street to catch the school bus held her twin brothers' hands and shielded them before they were fatally struck by a pickup truck in rural Indiana, according to her uncle.

Questionable Service History For K9 Trainer With 'Veteran Owned' BusinessA K9 trainer in Parker who claims to have served two decades in the military has no military records at all.

Check This Map Of Sex Offenders Before Your Kids Go Trick-Or-TreatingIt's a good idea to know who your neighbors are before you let your kids go door to door collecting treats.

Nurse Fired For Blackface Beyoncé Halloween CostumeA white nurse at a Missouri hospital has lost her job after sharing a picture of herself in a racially offensive Halloween costume.

Haunted? Owner Wonders If Spirits Are Influencing HearseA Colorado family is questioning if outside forces are influencing how their hearse operates.

Iconic 'Sleeper' House Upgraded With Major RenovationsThe owner of a Colorado historical landmark is showing off renovations he is still making.

Neighbor 'Terrorized' Townhome Complex According To ResidentsResidents of an East Denver townhome complex have obtained protective orders against one of their neighbors who they believe is mentally ill.

Woman Accused Of Setting Aurora Police Officers On FireA 37-year-old woman accused of setting two Colorado police officers on fire last November has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

'Ghost Post' Tradition Thrives In Neighborhood Despite Tragic CatalystOn the corner outside their Park Hill home, the couple sets up candy and warm apple cider just like they have for the last 25 years.

'Amazon 4-Star' Opens In Colorado, 2nd 4-Star Store In CountryOnline retailer Amazon is opening its second physical "4-Star" store, and it's located in the southern part of the Denver metro area.