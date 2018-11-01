  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic

By DJ Siddiqi

CHICAGO (247 SPORTS) – Nikola Jokic should probably stop doing no-look passes.

gettyimages 1056030716 VIDEO: Nuggets Nikola Jokic No Look Passes Right Into Womans Head

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets moves against Wendell Carter Jr. of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Wednesday. (credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Jokic is easily one of the best passing big men in the league. He posts triple-doubles on a somewhat regular basis and is averaging 6.8 assists per game, easily the best on the Denver Nuggets and tops in the league as far as centers are concerned.

But, he’s not perfect. Take a look at this no-look pass from the Nuggets center which ends up hitting a woman sitting courtside.

This is what happens when no-look passes go wrong. People get hit in the head.

Just some food for thought — if you ever attend an NBA game and you’re sitting courtside, make sure you’re paying attention at all times. Or else there’s a good chance you’ll get whacked in the head as this lady did.

RELATED: Millsap’s Putback Sends Nuggets Over Bulls 108-107 In OT

