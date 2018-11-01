EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Melissa Adamson’s 2-year-old son died after shooting himself earlier this month. Now the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Adamson had a loaded gun in the home for protection from a drug dealer. The shooting happened on Oct. 21. at their home on Hartford Lane, near South Academy Boulevard and Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs.

Adamson, 32, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of child abuse resulting in death.

The 2-year-old boy has been identified as Lohki Bloom.

“When deputies arrived on scene they were flagged down by the parents,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office stated. “The mother had the child in her arms. Life saving measures were initiated and the child was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

When interviewed by investigators, Adamson said she got a text message earlier in the day from her methamphetamine dealer, who she called “Beast.”

According to an arrest affidavit, Adamson said there was a dispute over a drug deal and that “Beast” showed up at the house sometime between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Adamson told police that after the drug dealer left, she went inside and put the handgun in the office of the home. She said she went to the garage to call her sister, and that’s when she heard “something, possibly a gunshot.”

The sheriff’s office stated that “Adamson was negligent” and placed her son “in a situation that resulted in his death.”