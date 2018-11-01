DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver man who allegedly shot and injured both his mother and a police officer faces attempted murder charges.

Elijah Ruff, 25, was formally charged on Wednesday, three days after the shooting which took place at a home on West 10th Avenue and Xavier Street. The charges he faces are criminal attempt to commit murder and assault.

“Fortunately, no one died here,” said Bryce Carter, a neighbor who captured video early Sunday morning of the victim approaching police and the officers starting to help.

Ruff allegedly was fighting with a family member before the shooting happened, according to the Denver District Attorney’s office. Authorities said the officer who was hurt was hit in the leg by a bullet that Ruff fired at police who were responding to the scene.

The officer’s name hasn’t been released. He was released from the hospital.

Ruff’s mother’s name hasn’t been released and police haven’t released any details about her medical state other than to say she was released from the hospital a few days after the crime.

