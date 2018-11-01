By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong northwest flow over Colorado in the wake of the storm responsible for the rain and snow early on Halloween will keep active weather in the forecast through at least early next week.

Thursday and Friday will be breezy and warmer for Denver and the Front Range as the wind descends the mountains and spreads out across lower elevations. The wind will definitely be noticeable at times with gusts up to about 25 in the metro area and a bit stronger near the base of the foothills. Then cooler weather will return on Saturday with high temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees.

A few rain showers are also possible in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas on Saturday but most of the moisture in Colorado through this weekend will stay in the mountains.

In fact, light snow is possible anytime through at least next Tuesday in the high country (mainly north of Highway 50). Heavier snow is possible from Friday evening through Saturday morning and that’s when the most significant accumulation will occur with 3-6 inches for the mountains of Summit County and the Winter Park area. Mountain passes like Rabbit Ears could see as much as 10 inches.

In terms of the Broncos game on Sunday, temperatures will be just slightly below normal for the first weekend in November with a kickoff temperature in the mid 50s. It will stay mostly sunny and dry during the game with lighter winds compared to the next few days.

