BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4/AP)– Google employees walked off the job in Boulder on Thursday. They joined thousands of other Google employees around the world in the walkout.

The walkouts are part of a worldwide protest employees are staging to complain about Google’s handling of sexual-misconduct claims. Other Google protests took place in San Francisco, London, New York and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Protest organizers are calling for an end to forced arbitration in cases of harassment and discrimination. They also want Google to commit to ending pay inequity.

Last week, a New York Times story detailed allegations of sexual misconduct against the creator of Google’s Android software, Andy Rubin. The report said Rubin received a $90 million severance package in 2014 even though Google thought the allegations were credible. Rubin has denied the allegations.

