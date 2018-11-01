Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police, East Iliff Avenue, Jana Lashay Phillips, Local TV, South Pagosa Way, Timothy Knutson

DENVER (CBS4)– Family and friends gathered on Thursday evening to remember a young woman killed on a sidewalk by a hit-and-run driver.

Jana Lashay Phillips was walking early Sunday morning near Iliff and South Pagosa Way when she was struck.

aurora hit and run 5voan frame 849 Friends, Family Remember Jana Lashay Phillips Killed By Hit & Run Driver

The driver left the scene.

Police later arrested Timothy Knutson. He faces charges including driving under the influence, vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

jana lashay phillips victim aurora hit and run copy Friends, Family Remember Jana Lashay Phillips Killed By Hit & Run Driver

Jana Lashay Phillips (credit: Facebook)

Phillips was a student, studying to be a dental assistant. She celebrated her 26th birthday just days before she was killed.

timothy knutson from aurora pd Friends, Family Remember Jana Lashay Phillips Killed By Hit & Run Driver

Timothy Knutson (credit: CBS)

Her family says they have a message they hope will make an impact in Jana’s memory.

“To raise awareness about drinking and driving because this could be anybody. That’s why it’s so important to raise awareness for drinking and driving,” said Jana’s mother April Garcia.

“We just don’t want her to be known as the lady on the sidewalk. She has a name Jana Phillips and she has a family,” said Jana’s aunt Joy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s