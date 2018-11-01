DENVER (CBS4)– Family and friends gathered on Thursday evening to remember a young woman killed on a sidewalk by a hit-and-run driver.

Jana Lashay Phillips was walking early Sunday morning near Iliff and South Pagosa Way when she was struck.

The driver left the scene.

Police later arrested Timothy Knutson. He faces charges including driving under the influence, vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Phillips was a student, studying to be a dental assistant. She celebrated her 26th birthday just days before she was killed.

Her family says they have a message they hope will make an impact in Jana’s memory.

“To raise awareness about drinking and driving because this could be anybody. That’s why it’s so important to raise awareness for drinking and driving,” said Jana’s mother April Garcia.

“We just don’t want her to be known as the lady on the sidewalk. She has a name Jana Phillips and she has a family,” said Jana’s aunt Joy.