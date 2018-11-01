  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) — A former hippie who pleaded guilty to leaving a homemade bomb with a powerful explosive outside the police department to avenge a friend’s death from the 1970s in a Colorado mountain town is set to be sentenced Thursday.

The bomb was discovered in 2016 in a backpack just outside the front door to the station in a strip mall that also houses a school, a diner and other businesses in Nederland.

It never detonated on its own even though investigators say David Ansberry tried to trigger it by calling a cell phone attached to the device, which contained a peroxide-based compound, HMDT, that is prone to explode if exposed to heat or friction.

Since the device was intentionally detonated by authorities, Ansberry’s lawyers say it’s not known how much HMDT was present.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

