DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos rookie linebacker Bradley Chubb has just gotten the first of what will likely be many awards in his NFL career.

Chubb was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for the month of October, the Broncos announced on Thursday.

Chubb leads all NFL rookies in sacks after eight weeks with seven. He has 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble in the past three weeks.

“When not accumulating sacks, Chubb has been generating pressures mainly against opponent’s left tackles. Many of his sacks have been motor related, but notably his long arm against Arizona’s offensive tackle D.J. Humphries last week was a thing of beauty,” wrote Nick Kendall of 247 Sports.

“At just 22 years old, Chubb will continue to get better and better as the season goes along, and he may even reach double-digit sacks as a rookie if he continues to improve as the season progresses.”

Von Miller and D.J. Williams are the only other Broncos players to win the monthly award.