By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4)– Arts and culture in the Denver metro area are not only doing well, but thriving.

By one estimate, the number of people who attend art and cultural events in the Denver metro area is 15 million. That’s double the number of skier visits in all of Colorado.

A new study shows activity reached $1.9 billion last year.

“We’ve seen a tremendous increase in attendance across the board and in our memberships and we’re looking for that to grow,” says Andrew Rodgers, Executive Director of Denver Film Society.

For 41 years, they have been giving Denver audiences access to great films from across the world. Including films destined for commercial success.

“That’s the great fun of film festivals is that you get a chance to see something and you’re the expert at the water cooler talk because you’ve seen it,” said Rodgers.

“There’s no shortage of really talented people here and really important stories to tell and I only think it is going to get better as the city grows,” said Colorado native Davis Coombe.

He specializes in documentaries. His latest project is a film called The Rescue List, which tells the story about three young boys in Ghana who ended up working in slavery on fishing boats.

“It’s a pretty uplifting story about how these boys are rescued and rehabilitated and ultimately reunited with their families.”

Whether you enjoy theater, ballet, art, opera or film, Denver’s arts community is coming together in remarkable ways.

“For what the future may bring, we don’t know yet, but this community if it’s left to this group, I envision nothing but positive growth which is great,” said Rodgers.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

