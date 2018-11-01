Filed Under:Amazon, Amazon 4-Star, Douglas County, Local TV, Lone Tree, Park Meadows Mall

By Shawn Chitnis

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Amazon opened its second 4-Star store in the country Thursday at the Park Meadows shopping mall to help customers experience new products in person that they may have seen online.

“Loved it. I came, I saw and I conquered,” said Linda Bryant, a customer who bought a gift for her grandson. “It’s quick and easy but this way I can actually touch.”

The store features items that have a four-star review or better, top sellers from the website, as well as new and trending products.

“Certainly customers love shopping online but customers also continue and love to shop offline as well,” said Cameron Janes, vice president of physical stores. “What we’re really trying to do is give customers more choice and be where customers are shopping.”

Amazon chose Park Meadows for its second location after New York City because the mall draws customers from around the metro area and tourists visiting Colorado.

“The customer service, everyone was very helpful,” said Kelly Williams, a customer buying Christmas presents. “I like both, it’s nice to be able to see things physically before I buy them.”

The first set of shoppers admitted they had not always enjoyed their experience buying items from their home or on their phone.

“A lot of times I order things online, they get to the house and ‘Oh, this wasn’t thought it was,’” said Williams.

Customers say the appreciate knowing most items are highly rated by Amazon users. Inside the store, you will find reviews from online shoppers next to items. There are also sections devoted to the “Top Selling” and “Trending” products in Denver.

“Our goal is to help customers discover products they love, if they shop online or offline we’re fine with,” said Janes. “This type of store is really focused on having customers come in and spend time.”

Some customers admitted they do not shop online with Amazon that often. But, with the added option of a physical store, they may start on the internet and end at the mall.

“It was so quick at the cash register, it was scary,” said Bryant. “Loved it and I will be back.”

