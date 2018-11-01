  • CBS4On Air

LONE TREE, Colo. (AP) – Online retailer Amazon is opening its second physical “4-Star” store, and it’s located in the southern part of the Denver metro area.

gettyimages 1041758948 Amazon 4 Star Opens In Colorado, 2nd 4 Star Store In Country

Amazon opens a new store where everything for sale is rated 4 stars and above, is a top seller, or is new and trending on Amazon.com in SoHo neighborhood of New York on Sept. 27, 2018. (credit: Jim WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

The Amazon 4-Star store at the Park Meadows shopping mall in Lone Tree is stocked with high-rated and trending products. About a third of the store is dedicated to electronics.

The 4,000-square-foot store opens Thursday, five weeks after the first Amazon 4-Star opened in Manhattan.

Inventory will be chosen based on online sales, pre-orders and other data, including customer reviews. Digital sales tags will update prices based on the item’s online price.

Unlike the New York store, the Colorado store includes a selection of top-selling sports and outdoors items.

Retailer consultant Jon Schallert of Longmont tells the Denver Post the new store is encouraging because it shows large companies recognize brick and mortar isn’t going away.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

