LONE TREE, Colo. (AP) – Online retailer Amazon is opening its second physical “4-Star” store, and it’s located in the southern part of the Denver metro area.

The Amazon 4-Star store at the Park Meadows shopping mall in Lone Tree is stocked with high-rated and trending products. About a third of the store is dedicated to electronics.

The 4,000-square-foot store opens Thursday, five weeks after the first Amazon 4-Star opened in Manhattan.

Inventory will be chosen based on online sales, pre-orders and other data, including customer reviews. Digital sales tags will update prices based on the item’s online price.

Unlike the New York store, the Colorado store includes a selection of top-selling sports and outdoors items.

Retailer consultant Jon Schallert of Longmont tells the Denver Post the new store is encouraging because it shows large companies recognize brick and mortar isn’t going away.

