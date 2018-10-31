NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A search is taking place in Colorado’s high country in snowy conditions for a woman believed to be missing.

Two people were hiking near the Arapahoe Pass Trail and Arapahoe Glacier Trail on Tuesday afternoon and told authorities they heard a woman yelling. They couldn’t tell if she needed help or not but they searched and were unable to find her.

They called Nederland police and an organized search effort was launched soon afterwards. It continued through the night and search dogs were being used.

Approximately half a foot of snow fell in the western Boulder County search area Tuesday night when a fast moving winter-like storm passed through.

Police said they think they have located the woman’s vehicle. The blue Subaru station wagon was found parked at the 4th of July Trailhead west of Nederland. Copter4 flew over the scene and captured images of the car with lots of snow covering it.

The woman’s identity hasn’t been released.

Additional Resources

Officials from the Boulder County Sheriff’s office released the following information about the search effort:

We are asking anyone who might have been hiking in the area of 4th of July Trailhead to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 303-441-4444 with any information they may have to assist with the search effort.