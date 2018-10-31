  • CBS4On Air

Colorado Rockies, Gerardo Parra

DENVER (AP) – The Colorado Rockies have declined their $12.5 million option on outfielder Gerardo Parra and will pay a $1.5 million buyout.

gettyimages 923056742 master Rockies Decline $12.5M Option On Outfielder Gerardo Parra

Gerardo Parra (credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The 31-year-old, who became a free agent, hit .284 with six homers and 53 RBIs in his third season with the Rockies. He started 90 games in left field in 2018 and seven in right.

Parra saw action in three games during the Rockies’ postseason run, including a start in Game 2 of the NL Division Series. He was 4 for 8 with a run scored.

Parra made his major league debut in 2009 with Arizona and also has played for Milwaukee and Baltimore.

