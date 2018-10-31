DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police say a 41-year-old man went on quite a wild ride overnight. The crime spree started at the 7-Eleven near Chambers Road and East 32nd Avenue in Aurora, according to Jay Casias with the Denver Police Department.

The suspect is accused of chasing another driver for several miles — honking the horn repeatedly — and eventually using his vehicle to ram the victim’s car.

The victim called 911 and tried to drive to safety.

Police said the suspect lost control and crashed through a fence at East 38th Avenue and Jasmine Street at about 11 p.m.

According to police, the suspect got out of the car, went a few houses down and broke into a home.

The homeowner told the man to leave, but the suspect wandered around the house, went into the living room and rolled a marijuana cigarette, police told CBS4.

That’s where police found Richard Terrell and took him into custody.

Terrell was being held on suspicion of vehicular assault, criminal mischief and first degree criminal trespass. He could face additional charges out of Aurora.

Police have not released the mugshot as they are still in the early stages of the investigation.