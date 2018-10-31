COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — While authorities are taking extra precautions to keep kids safe from sexual predators on Halloween, it’s a good idea to know who your neighbors are before you let your kids go door to door collecting treats. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation website has an interactive map you can use to see where registered sex offenders and sexually violent predators live — along with areas where offenders have failed to register.

To give you an idea, in screen shot below, the purple diamonds indicate areas with multiple offenders, the orange circles indicate a felony conviction, the red square indicates a sexually violent predator and the green triangle indicates a person who has failed to register.

To use the interactive map, or search the online registry by zip code or street, click here.

Keep in mind, not all registered sex offenders are under community supervision. You can contact your local police department, county sheriff’s office, or the CBI for a complete list of registered sex offenders in your area.

The Colorado Department of Corrections will randomly check on paroled sex offenders across the state this Halloween to ensure they’re not giving out candy to kids.

The agency says only those being supervised under sex offender directives are barred from Halloween activities, including trick-or-treating or answering the door to trick-or-treaters.

Sex offenders are also not allowed to put up decorations at their home that could attract trick-or-treaters.

The Department of Corrections Division of Adult Parole will work with local law enforcement agencies to make the random visits.

In Denver, police are hosting four free parties with family-friendly activities.

