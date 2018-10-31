By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver and most of the Front Range woke up to rain and snow Wednesday but generally not much in terms of accumulation. Most of the snow that did manage to accumulate was mainly in Douglas and Jefferson Counties especially above 6,500 feet.

Additional light rain and snow is possible through mid morning on Wednesday before gradual clearing occurs in the afternoon. We should be dry statewide in time for Trick-or-Treating. Temperatures will start in the 40s in the metro for the younger kids and then fall through the 30s as the older kids are out.

Additional chances for snow will continue in the mountains Thursday through the weekend while Denver and the urban corridor stays mainly dry. The exception could be Saturday when a few light rain showers could reach the metro area. Meanwhile temperatures will stay either near normal or slightly cooler than normal thorough Sunday.

The weather should cooperate for the Broncos game on Sunday with temperatures in the 50s under mostly sunny skies at Mile High.

