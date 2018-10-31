By Dominic Garcia

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s not clear who has more fun on Halloween, Mike Boyd or the kids who come to see his contraption.

“It’s just fun. It’s a chance to be frivolous and creative and entertain the neighborhood,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

His fire creation is called MegaScorch, built with a repurposed hot air balloon burner. The civil engineer has been firing off flames for about 15 years now.

“Well the first year someone down the street heard the noise and called the police. The police came up and fortunately we talked to the fire marshal and got permission to display it,” said Boyd.

It’s been a Wheat Ridge hit ever since. Boyd has a passion for building things. He’s also built a pumpkin launcher that can shoot a pumpkin over 4,000 feet.

As for MegaScorch…

“The little ones are sometimes afraid and hid behind mom or dad’s leg, but then they’ll peek out and come out and push the button on the fire-breathing dragon. Most the ones that are a bit older, they come back every year.”

