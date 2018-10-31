By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are getting in on the fun on Halloween by throwing a few parties around town this year.

They will be hosting four different free, family-friendly parties to ensure everyone has a safe way to celebrate the holiday. It also allows people to meet the men and women who work to protect them every day.

The parties are in different areas of town and will include candy, haunted houses and a whole lot of fun:

• District One

o 4:00-6:00 p.m.

o Aztlan Recreation Center, 4435 North Navajo Street

• Districts Two and Five co-hosted party

o 4:00-7:00 p.m.

o Denver Police Academy, 2155 Akron Way (near E. Montview Blvd. and Central Park Blvd.)

• District Six

o 4:00-7:00 p.m.

o Denver District Six Station, 1566 North Washington Street

• District Four (Candy at the front desk for kids)

o 4:00-7:00 p.m.

o Denver District Four Station, 2100 South Clay Street

For more information and Halloween safety tips visit a special page of denvergov.org.

