By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Each year Denver police officers come together with the help of volunteers to make sure families have a safe, fun option for trick-or-treating.

“We just mix it all up and churn it around, and put it into smaller boxes,” said Chad Shoup talking about a giant pile of candy he was in charge of sorting for trick-or-treaters.

The Denver Police Department is hosting Halloween parties for kids at several locations, including the Police Academy.

“There’s going to be some pretty excited kids out there. This is like a kid’s dream right here,” Shoup said.

“This is one of the days that we look forward to all year round. This is a great time,” said Denver Chief of Police Paul Pazen. “They’ve got a haunted house, we have games and some candy that we are handing out.”

Pazen says opportunities like these are important to the work they do in the community.

“For us to be effective in our job, we have to have community trust. We have to have those strong relationships and the way that we do that is through positive interactions, and this is a great opportunity for us to have a positive interaction with young people.”

Chief Pazen’s favorite candy?

“Anything chocolate. Chocolate is the best.”

