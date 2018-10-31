DENVER (CBS4) – It’s that time of year again for the annual camp out for permits in Denver. With temperatures expected to dip below freezing, it’s a brave group spending the night outside on Wednesday.

The long lines wrapping around the Wellington Webb Building may be a thing of the past as Denver Parks and Recreation’s permitting process sees more online activity.

“We wanted to make sure we got our date, so getting out early seemed like a good idea,” said Dan Kowualski who showed up just after noon.

In-person permits start at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 1. People were allowed to start lining up 24 hours beforehand.

The first person in line is seeking a permit for a 5K race at one of Denver’s parks. More popular wedding venues like the Wash Park Boat House and the Pavilion at City Park are available online starting at midnight.

Kowualski was the first groom in line.

“It’s just a few hundred bucks which is quite a bit cheaper than doing it at a lot of other places. But Cheesman is also a very beautiful place, you can look out over the mountains, over the city it’s just a really nice spot,” Kowualski said.

LINK: Denver Parks and Recreation Permit Link