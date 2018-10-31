  • CBS4On Air

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) – Trail Ridge Road over the high tundra of Rocky Mountain National Park has closed for the season.

Trail Ridge Road (file photo credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

The National Park Service announced the closure Wednesday.

The road normally reopens during the last week of May, if the weather allows plows to clear the snow by then.

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved highway in the United States, reaching an elevation of 12,183 feet. It connects Estes Park on the east side of the mountains with Grand Lake on the west.

Lower sections of the road remain open to Many Parks Curve on the east and the Colorado River Trailhead on the west.

The park’s other high-elevation route, the unpaved Old Fall River Road, closed for the season on Oct. 1.

