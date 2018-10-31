By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – A young girl has been fighting a never-ending battle with celiac disease since she was a toddler. Now, at age 11, she is telling her story through a new book.

“‘Cecilia the Celiac Superhero.’ Written and illustrated by Lillian Bordoni,.” Bordoni read aloud from her book.

While the names be different, the story is real and there is an actual superhero.

“I started with like writing the whole story so my book is my story,” she said.

At 4 years old, she learned she had celiac disease.

“I tell people ‘It’s not an allergy, but an intolerance to wheat or wheat products,’” said Dr. Edward Hoffenberg.

Hoffenberg is Lillian’s doctor at Children’s Hospital Colorado. He found her environment in addition to her diet were affecting her health. Lillian says Hoffenberg saved her life.

“He’s my best friend,” she said with smile.

He also challenged her to write a book about her fight.

“I challenged a lot of people before and no one had ever done it,” Hoffenberg laughed.

Lillian went home that night and started writing.

“It’s about Cecilia which is this girl here, and she has to beat gluten and cross contamination which I had to beat too, but I turned it into like a superhero story so that it would be fun and interesting for all kids,” Lillian said.

Hoffenberg thought it was so good she should share it with others.

Lillian agreed.

Fast forward one year later and she is now a published author.

“I hope that this will tell them they can do it and they don’t have to feel alone,” she said.

While she hopes her words will be the biggest support for other families, she is also donating all the money she makes from her book back to the hospital.

When asked “why?” her answer was simple.

“Because I want celiac disease to be better understood,” she said.

You can find Lillian’s book online.

